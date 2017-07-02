AWS Summer 2017 and the Rest of the Rest News Update

Hello pro wrestling fans, Bart here, the owner of AWS Promotions, with the latest happenings for AWS this year.

First off we are super excited to be coming to the city of Anaheim, California on Aug. 19th and 20th at the third annual hot sauce expo! And in Dec. on the 1st and 2nd we do another double shot weekend with Chicago’s RISE!

July 29th, 2017 in South Gate,CA. Some card changes have taken place! Do to a injury Papadon will no longer be able to make it, and will now be replaced by Tristan Archer from France. He was in last year’s WWE – CWC tournament.

Also Deonna Purrazzo has had to reschedule until the Sept. 30th event, and on July 29th will now be replaced by Amale Winchester from France!

Also two more have been added to the July 29th card; The Super Beast and Lacey Von Porter (both making their AWS debut).

AWS promotions presents “OVERBOOKED- Summer Heat #7“.

Saturday night July 29, 2017.

PayPal.Me/awspromotions

Front row sold out.

Second row $27.00 each.

Adult general admission $22.00

Kids general admission $12.00

*No refunds unless show is cancelled. Card to be announced.

(All tickets on the day of the show are $3.00 more each).

Yes the front row for this major stacked July card is already sold out. But second row is just as good. Get yours before those are also gone!

1).Tyler Bateman/Kratos/Brody King vs Tito Escondido/Ray Rosas/Rico.

2).Raze vs Taya.

3).Bestia 666 vs Lil’ Cholo.

4).Hernandez vs Che Cabrera.

5).SoCal Crazy (AWS Lightweight Champion) vs Peter Avalon.

6).Amale Winchester/Violet Payne/Delilah Doom vs Hudson Envy/Buggy Nova/Crystal White.

7).Tristan Archer vs Timothy Thatcher.

8).Sage Sin ‘The Pumpkin Queen’ vs Nicole Savoy (AWS Women’s Champion).

9).B-Boy vs Jake Atlas.

Plus the debut of the Super Beast & Lacey Von Porter.

AWS presents “OVERBOOKED…Summer Heat #7” 7/29/17.

On Saturday Aug. 19th & Sunday Aug. 20th 2017 AWS Promotions will be featured on a very special two day event filled with tons of food and beer venders. “THE THIRD ANNUAL HOT SAUCE EXPO”.

Wrestling matches are to start at 12 p.m. , 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. both days. Each set will be two to three matches. A total of at least 8 matches per day.

General admission is as low as $10.00 each per day and goes up per package deal including food/drink. Get tickets at www.cahotsauceexpo.com

The matches will be taking place inside of the Third Annual Hot Sauce Expo in the parking lot at:

Grove of Anaheim

2200 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, California 92806

Day one Aug. 19th, 2017 see matches like:

Jake Atlas vs Tito Escondido.

Lil’ Cholo vs Andy Brown.

Hector Canales vs Playboy.

El Mariachi Loco vs Espiritu.

True Grit vs The Human Tornado & Adrian Quest vs Super Boy Jr. & Indu Jr.

Raze vs Datura.

Brody King vs Mondo Vega.

Plus more! (*Card Subject to change without notice).

Day two Aug. 20th, 2017:

Andy Brown vs Legacy.

Tristan Archer vs Jake Atlas.

Warhog vs The Human Tornado.

SoCal Crazy & Mariachi Loco vs Lil’ Cholo & Playboy.

Plus; Amale Winchester, Tyler Bateman, Mondo Vega, Raze, Mikey O’Shea, Hector Canales, Super Boy Jr., Indu Jr.

General Admission as low as $10 each.

AWS promotions will return on Saturday night Aug. 26th, 2017. We have another awesome card of pro wrestling lined up for you all.

At this time we can’t announce too much too far in advance being that there is still two events before this one.

All tickets for this event are now on sale! (Buy in advance and save).Already announced; the return of Mercedes Martinez (The current SHIMMER world champion) and the return of Britt Baker.

*Update*Priscilla Kelly has been added to the August 26th show.

$35.00 front row.

$27.00 second row.

$22.00 adult general admission.

$12.00 kids general admission.

PayPal.Me/awspromotions (No echecks!).

*(All tickets purchased at the door will be $3.00 more each per ticket/card subject to change without notice/no refunds unless show is cancelled).

*When placing a ticket order for this event, please include a note as to what show. thank you).

Sept. 30th, 2017 in South Gate, CA;

See the return of Leva Bates and Renee Michelle. And the debut of Deonna Purrazo! Event tickets are now on sale!The Lethal lottery AWS Promotions event returns! A show where almost anything can happen and will. Selected talents will all be put into a drawing done by you the fans, to pick just who will face off with who! Four to five lethal lottery matches, plus four other matches!

Dec. 1st and 2nd we do the double shot weekend again with the RISE (All female promotion from Chicago)! Tickets are not on sale yet, but be ready to not only see a lot of the big names you saw last time, but some new ones as well! Two huge shows!

In other AWS news, past events are now coming out on both dvd and blueray discs! Two past events have just come out! And at the July 29th, 2017 event you will be able to also pick up the May 27th, 2017 Women’s Wrestling Tournament #5, the AWS/QPW April 2017 event and more!

We also have new AWS logo hats, beanies, and tons of new buttons. Check them out at the AWS merchandise table.