Updates on the 2018 AWS Event Schedule

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced its lineup of events for the remainder of the year, which includes the promotions first events outside of California, their sixth AWS Women’s Tournament, and an appearance by ECW legend Francine.

On June 23 and 24 AWS will be holding their fist events outside of Southern California when they take part in the first Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois. Some of the wrestlers taking part in the two days of events include Kylie Rae, Mike Camden, Crystal White, Paul Bowser, El Ridiculoso, Isiah Broner, Tony Scott, and Kendra Hall among others.

On June 30, AWS will be back in Southern California for the sixth AWS Women’s Tournament at American Legion #335 in South Gate, CA. The AWS Women’s Tournament, which has come to be considered by many the premier women’s wrestling tournament on the West Coast, will consist of eight women and will have a single elimination format.

The first round of the tournament will see Willow Nightingale facing Jordynne Grace, Nicole Matthews versus Shotzi Blackheart, Miranda Alize meeting Aerial Monroe, and Madison Eagles taking on Shazza McKenzie.

Also set for June 30 in non-tournament matches are Kris Wolf defending the AWS Women’s Title against Cheerleader Melissa, Mia Yim versus Nicole Savoy, and the promotion’s traditional women versus five men match will also be taking place. This year it will be a six-on-six match with Mercedes Martinez, Delilah Doom, Ruby Raze, Heather Monroe, Laura James and Kylie Rae versus Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, B-Boy, Douglas James, Eli Everfly and Tyler Bateman.

On July 21 AWS will be holding their eighth Summer Heat event. The event will feature a rare Southern California appearance by ECW legend Francine. This will be her first appearance in the area in over five years. Also appearing at the event will be former WCW star Dafney.

In addition to appearances by Francine and Dafney, the event will be headlined by Douglas James challenging Ray Rosas for the AWS Light Heavyweight Title and a rematch from AWS’s 16th anniversary show with Ruby Raze versus Jessicka Havok, along with six more matches.

AWS will be returning the Hot Sauce Expo at the Grove of Anaheim on August 18 and 19. Scheduled to appear so far are Piloto Suicida, Dr. Maldad, Shamu Jr., Acero Dorado Jr., Mariachi Loco, Lil’ Cholo, Superboy Jr., Principe Indu Jr., Legacy, Brandon Cutler, Delilah Doom, Che Cabrera, Dominic Kubrick, Jake Atlas, True Grit, Ruby Raze, and Mikey O’Shea.

On September 22 the promotion will be holding Yay Wrestling at American Legion #335 in South Gate, CA. Already announced for September 22 is PPRAY (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) defending the AWS Tag-Team Titles against Leva Bates and Delilah Doom, Peter Avalon versus Lil’ Cholo, Mariachi Loco and SoCal Crazy versus True Grit, and B-Boy facing Andy Brown. Also scheduled to appear are Kiera Hogan, Vanessa Kraven, Barbi Hayden, Shotzi Blackheart, Ruby Raze, JR Kratos, Suede Thompson and Douglas James.

The final scheduled AWS event for 2018 is It’s Halloween on October 20. No matches have been announced for the event, but scheduled to appear are Vipress, Christina Von Eerie, Funnybone, Warhog, Jeckles The Jester, Bad Dude Tito Escondido, Priscilla Kelly, Ruby Raze, Tyler Bateman, and Lil’ Cholo. More names are to be announced for the event.

Ticket information for each event can be found at the AWS Facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/AWSPROMOTIONS.