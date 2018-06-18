WOW-Women Of Wrestling to air on AXS TV

WOW-Women Of Wrestling has announced a deal with AXS TV to produce a new television series to be recorded in Los Angeles later this year.

The promotion was originally founded in 2000 by David McLane, previously the founder of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and is co-owned by McLane and Los Angeles Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss. During its first run, WOW held events at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood. The events would be filmed for a weekly syndicated series that aired in several markets, including Los Angeles on KCOP 13 when it was a UPN affiliate.

WOW would relaunch in 2012, with the first live event of the relaunched WOW brand taking place on January 19th, 2013 in Las Vegas. The promotion would produce several more seasons of WOW, releasing episodes featuring a match, angles, and promos. Episodes for the previous season of WOW were filmed at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, CA. WOW would also hold several small live events in Long Beach, CA at the SeaPort Marina Hotel called “WOW Friday Night Fights.”

The following press release, with details on the new series with AXS TV, was issued on Monday.

JEANIE BUSS AND MGM TELEVISON

TAG AXS TV TO BROADCAST

WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING EVENTS The Dominant All-Women’s Professional Wrestling League, From The Founder of the Original GLOW, Sets 2019 Event Distribution Los Angeles, CA – June 18, 2018 – Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Mark Burnett, President of MGM Television and Digital Group and David McLane, the impresario behind the ’80s hit TV series GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling), have tapped AXS TV to bring the emerging hit series “WOW-Women Of Wrestling” (WOW) to a wider U.S. TV audience. AXS TV, which is a partnership between Mark Cuban, Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest and talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), will provide the television production and cable, satellite and telco distribution for WOW events. The WOW Superhero events are action-packed all-female pro wrestling bouts presented with the theatrical flair of a major concert. The matches pit skilled, compelling wrestlers against each other, as their unique personalities generate intense feelings from WOW’s large and dedicated fan base. “I knew of Jeanie’s passion for elevating women’s wrestling for several years, so when Mark Burnett told me what MGM Studios has planned for WOW, I decided to get involved,” AXS TV Chairman and CEO Mark Cuban said. “AXS TV’s long-term success inside the squared circle and broadcasting New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) makes airing WOW a natural fit.” Indeed, with the box office success of Wonder Woman, the hit streaming series GLOW (inspired by McLane’s original franchise) and the marketplace embracing the empowerment of women, all indicators point to WOW becoming the success that Buss envisions. “Fortunately, I grew up knowing that the key to building a winner starts with teamwork,” WOW owner Jeanie Buss said. “I’m so thankful that Mark Burnett and his MGM Studios, and now Mark Cuban’s AXS TV, are all part of our WOW team. AXS TV will provide a valuable platform to boost audience awareness of our WOW Superheroes, help grow our digital ecosystem and provide the best in women’s wrestling to the millions of fans who want to see powerful, confident women do battle in the ring.” AXS TV will start recording WOW events in Los Angeles later this year, for broadcast beginning in early 2019. Information on the date, venue and ticket sales will be announced soon. For more information about WOW and its Superheroes, visit http://www.wowe.com/ @wowsuperheroes About WOW-Women Of Wrestling WOW-Women Of Wrestling, the leading women’s professional wrestling organization, is owned by Jeanie Buss in partnership with MGM Television and David McLane. It is the premier organization and content provider for live events and programming featuring women’s professional wrestling. WOW’s empowered women come from all different backgrounds and professions, and are marketed as WOW Superheroes, the main attraction of every WOW presentation. WOW’s current digital ecosystem, also known as “WOW World,” consists of its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channel, with broadcst on AXS TV starting in 2019. For more informationabout the WOW Superheroes, its villains, and its over-the-top characters, visit www.wowe.com. About AXS TV Launched in July 2012 by visionary entrepreneur CEO Mark Cuban, AXS TV delivers the ultimate in music entertainment programming with an eclectic lineup that includes classic concerts from music’s most iconic bands, as well as exclusive music festival coverage, original hit series, docs that rock, insightful specials, and knock-out live mixed martial arts and wrestling action. AXS TV is a partnership between Cuban, AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and CBS. The network is available nationally in the United States and can be seen in parts of Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. For a list of providers, visit axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, see www.axs.tv and www.axs.tv/press. Follow AXS TV on Facebook, Twitter @axstv and Instagram. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com. About MGM Television MGM Television is a leading producer and global distributor of premium content for television and digital platforms, with distribution rights to original productions and a robust catalog of television episodes and feature film titles including such premiere entertainment franchises as James Bond, Rocky, Stargate and The Hobbit trilogy. Current scripted and unscripted projects include Fargo (FX); Vikings (HISTORY); The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu); Get Shorty (EPIX); The Voice (NBC); Survivor (CBS); Shark Tank(ABC); TKO: Total Knock Out (CBS); Beat Shazam (FOX); Lucha Underground (The El Rey Network); the upcoming series Contender (EPIX), Condor (AT&T AUDIENCE Network), and through its distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated daytime courtroom series Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Couples Court with The Cutlers. In addition, MGM owns Evolution Media, the innovative unscripted television producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Botched (E!). MGM’s television programming regularly airs in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.