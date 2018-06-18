San Diego Declares June 19th to be Rey Mysterio Day

Rey Mysterio Jr. is getting honored with his own day in San Diego. Earlier today, San Diego City Councilman David Alvarez officially announced that tomorrow, June 19, 2018, will be Rey Mysterio Day in San Diego. We first reported that the City of San Diego was planning on name the date in honor of Mysterio last October.

Here is the official press release:

Oscar Gutierrez, otherwise known as Rey Mysterio, is a professional wrestler, born and raised in South San Diego. Widely regarded as the greatest cruiserweight wrestler of all time, he is known for his high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling style and named his signature move ‘619’ (he is appropriately honored on June 19). Mysterio has won numerous wrestling championships and continues to give back to the San Diego community by organizing and participating in various charity events.

Rey Mysterio Jr. is from Chula Vista in San Diego County and graduated from Montgomery High School (due to a change to the city boundaries Montgomery High School is now in San Diego but was still part of Chula Vista when Mysterio attended). He was trained by Rey Misterio Sr. and made his in ring debut in Tijuana in 1989 at the age of 14. Mysterio’s work in ECW and later WCW is widely credited with helping to kick start the popularity of the lucha libre and cruiserweight styles in the United States.

Among the championships Rey Mysterio Jr. has held in his career are the WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Championship, WCW/WWE Cruiserweight Championship, WCW World Tag Team Championship, WCW Cruiserweight Tag Team Championship, WWC World Junior Heavyweight Championship, WWE Tag Team Championship, WWE Intercontinental Championship, AAA Mexican National Trios Championship, AAA Mexican National Welterweight Championship, and the Lucha Underground Trios Championship. He is a WWE Triple Crown Champion and the winner of the 2006 Royal Rumble match. Mysterio has also been inducted in both the AAA and Wrestling Observer Hall of Fames.

Mysterio is currently one of the biggest free agents in wrestling, having recently worked for WWE, AAA and NJPW.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the San Diego City Council Chambers.