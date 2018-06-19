First Entrants Announced for PWG’s 2018 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first four participants in the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. The annual tournament will be taking place September 14 through 16 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles this year.

The first entrant in this year’s Battle of Los Angeles is PCO. Also known as Pierre Carl Ouellet, PCO gained notoriety earlier this year after a match with WALTER at Joey Janela’s Spring Break II in New Oreleans during Wrestlemania weekend. This will be his PWG and Battle of Los Angeles debut. He has not wrestled in Southern California since July 1998 when he wrestled for the WWF.

The second entrant named to the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament is Brody King. The 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year, King made his PWG debut at February’s Neon Knights event. He currently has a 1-3 record in PWG.

Jody Fleisch was named the third entrant into the tournament. The London, England native has not appeared in a PWG ring in over a decade, having last wrestled for PWG during their two European events in 2006. He has never appeared for the promotion in the United States. This will be the Southern California debut for Jody Fleisch.

The fourth entrant to be announced for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles is Ilja Dragunov. The Russian-born German-wrestler will be making his United States debut at the tournament. Dragunov has had recent tournament success, winning the 2017 WXW 16 Carat Gold Tournament in Oberhausen, Germany.

The 2018 Battle of Los Angeles will be the first time the tournament is taking place outside of Reseda since 2008. The tournament will be held at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles on September 14 through 16 and feature 24 wrestlers with first round matches taking place on the first two nights, and second round through finals on night three. On sale date for tickets have not been announced yet.