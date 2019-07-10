PWG announces Caveman Ugg for 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Australia’s Caveman Ugg has been announced as the eighth participant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

Caveman Ugg, who was trained by Madison and Ryan Eagles, is Pro Wrestling Australia’s current PWA Heavyweight Champion. He has held that title for nearly a year since winning it from prior champion Jonah Rock. The 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be Caveman Ugg’s PWG and western United States pro-wrestling debut.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

So far eight of the twenty-four entrants have been announced:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the second straight to take place at The Globe Theater and fifteenth overall. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, and Adam Cole. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament to date.

PWG has been announcing one entrant per day leading up to their sixteenth-anniversary event, Sixteen, on July 26. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.