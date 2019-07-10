Bar Wrestling – 10 July 2019 – Results

Tessa Blanchard, Kiera Hogan, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Su Yung teamed to defeat Brian Cage in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s July 10th event in Los Angeles. Cluck for full results.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 39: Brian Cage’s Bachelor Party
July 10, 2019
Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) over Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx). [9’18]
Bomb Baes (Jake Atlas & Heather Monroe) over Killer Death Machines (Jessica Havok & Nevaeh). [10’40]
Daga over Eli Everfly, Jake Crist, and Teddy Hart. [7’28]
PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Willie Mack & Rich Swann. [12’10]
Luchasaurus, Scorpio Sky, & Joey Ryan over Eli Drake, Mike Verna, Chris Dickinson. [16’54]
Sami Callihan over Killer Kross. [9’17]
Tessa Blanchard, Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, & Scarlett Bordeaux over Brian Cage. [11’59]
