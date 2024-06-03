Jordan Cruz defeated Filthy Tom Lawlor in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s Ante Up 2 on June 2, 2024 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Epic Pro Wrestling
Jamie Iovine’s Ante Up 2
June 2, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
Pre Show Match
Chaz Price over Oscar Manuel Felix
Main Show
The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) and Chris Nasty over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) and Brandon Gatson
Jada Stone over Zara Zakher
Adrian Quest over Arez
Shane Haste over Richard Holliday
Royce Isaacs over Rey Horus
Ray Rosas over Kevin Blackwood
Jamie Iovine over Vinnie Massaro in a No Holds Barred match
Jordan Cruz over Tom Lawlor
Be the first to comment on "Epic Pro Wrestling – 2 June 2024 – Results"