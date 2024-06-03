Epic Pro Wrestling – 2 June 2024 – Results

06/03/2024

Jordan Cruz defeated Filthy Tom Lawlor in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s Ante Up 2 on June 2, 2024 in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Epic Pro Wrestling
Jamie Iovine’s Ante Up 2
June 2, 2024
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

Pre Show Match
Chaz Price over Oscar Manuel Felix

Main Show
The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) and Chris Nasty over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) and Brandon Gatson

Jada Stone over Zara Zakher

Adrian Quest over Arez

Shane Haste over Richard Holliday

Royce Isaacs over Rey Horus

Ray Rosas over Kevin Blackwood

Jamie Iovine over Vinnie Massaro in a No Holds Barred match

Jordan Cruz over Tom Lawlor

