Full lineup announced for Epic Pro Wrestling’s No One Left To Blame on November 12

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for their sophomore outing, No One Left To Blame, on November 12 in Cudahy. The show is highlighted by the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Ray Rosas taking on CMLL’s Super Astro Jr. and Bad Dude Tito Escondido, fresh off a tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Calder McColl.

This will be the rubber match between Bad Dude Tito and Calder McColl. Tito won the first match in 2019 at FSW’s Natural Born Killers 2, with Calder McColl picking up the win at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 in 2021.

Other matches announced for the event include TMDK’s Shane Haste teaming with Johnnie Robbie against the 2021 Southern California Tag Team of the Year in The Brothers Divine (Danny Divine and Brendan Divine) and Jordan Cruz versus Darwin Finch.

Here is the announced card for Epic Pro Wrestling’s No One Left To Lose:

Bad Dude Tito Escondido vs. Calder McColl

Ray Rosas vs. Super Astro

Shane Haste & Johnnie Robbie vs. Brothers Divine

Jordan Cruz vs. Darwin Finch

Adrian Quest vs. Cameron Gates

Matt Vandagriff vs. Michael Hopkins

Damian Drake vs. Diego Valens

Delilah Doom vs. Hoss Hogg

Epic Pro Wrestling is also currently doing a contest where fans who buy advance tickets for the event are entered to win two free tickets to the promotion’s third event.

CONTEST ANNOUNCEMENT!



Fans who buy tickets for our next event on Eventbrite will be entered into a contest where the winner will get 2 FREE tickets to our third event!



1 Ticket=1 Entry!

No entry limits!

Contest ends when online sales end.

No One Left To Blame will be taking place at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park in Cudahy, CA. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201.

Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 PM, with doors scheduled to open at 6:30 PM. Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling: No One Left To Blame on November 12 are available at Eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $30 on Eventbrite and $40 at the door. General Admission tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and $30 at the door.