MPW – 28 October 2022 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

October 28, 2022

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Super Beetle over Dustin Daniels in a Falls Count Anywhere match to retain the MPW National Championship.

The Crypto Cartel (AMF and El Primohenio) over The Brothers Divine (Danny and Brendan Divine) to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions.

Johnnie Robbie over Frankie Frank, Tyler Bateman, Ray Rosas and Diego Valens in a King Of Xtreme match.

