Level Up – 05 November 2022 – Results

Jordan Cruz defeated Danny Devine in the main event of Level Up’s Blinding Lights on November 5 in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Level Up Pro Wrestling

Blinding Lights

November 5, 2022

Attitude Brewing Company

San Diego, CA

The Shady Boys (“Ace Of Shade” D.T.F. & “The King Of Shade” Remi Morgan) over High Fantasy (S.D.C. & Artorias) via Pinfall. (07:58.84)

“Kingmaker” Robin Shaw over Flama De Oro via Sweet Embrace. (06:50.59)

“The Chula Mamba” Fabrizio over “The Backwoods Brawler” Hunter Freeman and Shota via I’m Prettier. (07:33.46)

Ju Dizz over Brendan Divine via Submission to retain the Ground Zero Championship. (14:36.03)

Team Micheal Hopkins (Micheal Hopkins, B-Boy, Sunset Tiger & Jeremiah Fresh) over Team KC Douglas (KC Douglas, “The X-Factor” Xander Philips, JF3000, & Coach Mack Wilkes) via Brainbuster in a tag-team elimination match. (18:29.61)

Los Otros (JD Vulcan & Dick Mandrill) and HOLY STORM (THE REBEL STORM & “The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird) ruled a no contest due to interference from The Block (“The X-Factor” Xander Phillips & JF3000). (09:37.54)

Super Astro Jr. over Cameron August via Powerbomb Lung Blower. (11:20.88)

BATEMAN over CJ Tino via Death From Above. (16:47.00)

Jordan Cruz over Danny Devine via Styles Clash to retain the Level Up Championship. (14:17.16)