Level Up – 11 July 2021 – Results

Level Up

July 11, 2021

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

Leo Canedo over Guy Cool via springboard cutter. [6’48]

Artorious over Remi Morgan via diving knee. [0’33]

Mike Camden over CJ Tino via superplex. [11’55]

Jordan Cruz over Ju Dizz via guillotine DDT to retain the CWFH Hollywood Heritage Championship. [15’32]

Sexy Fabrizio over El Primo Henio via killswitch. [15’35]

The Enterprise (Jackson Calhoun & Robin Shaw) & Cameron August over J2 Matiolli & James Brady via senton atomico. (Cameron August turned and is the newest member of the Enterprise). [11’42]

DTF over Rebel Storm via small package pin. [11’10]

Michael Hopkins over Hunter Freeman via DQ. Freeman retains the Ground Zero Championship. [19’40]