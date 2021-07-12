LLI – 11 July 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 07/12/2021

El Elegido, Toscano and El Valioso defeated Oriental, Piloto Suicida and Profeta Jr. in the main event of Lucha Libre International’s July 11 event to honor Super Porky. Click for full results.

Lucha Libre International
July 11, 2021
El Monte, CA

Rixter won the 10 man Super Porky Battle Royal.

Vintage Dragon over Biagio Crescenzo, Drew Masters, Rancho Camacho, and Hades to become The #1 Contender for the LLI Championship.

Jai Vidal & Legacy over Super Boy Jr & Pricinpe Indu Jr.

Vito Fratelli, Biagio Crescenzo & Mosco X-Fly over Unicornio, Barrio Boy & Rayo De Plata.

The Monster Segundo, Acero and Wama over Robbie Phoenix, Ave Dragon & Romeo.

El Elegido, Toscano & El Valioso over Oriental, Piloto Suicida & Profeta Jr.

