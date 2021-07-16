RGR Lucha Libre – 15 July 2021 – Results

Dragon Lee and Misterioso defeated Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s July 15 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
RGR Lucha Libre
July 15, 2021
Los Angeles, CA
Power Baby over Ultimo Imperio.
Piloto Suicida & Ultimo Shamu over El Valioso & Vega.
Arez, Jack Cartwheel & Rey Leon over Gringo Loco, Matt Vandagriff & Vito Fratelli.
Pirata Morgan & VIP over Damian 666 & Sam Adonis.
Dragon Lee & Misterioso over Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf.
