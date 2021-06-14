RGR Lucha Libre – 13 June 2021 – Results

El Hijo Del Santo and Piloto Suicida teamed to defeat El Idolo Andrade and Misterioso in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s June 13 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event.

RGR Lucha Libre

June 13, 2021

Leonardo’s Nightclub

Los Angeles, CA

Chaz & Baby Power over Ultimo Imperio Jr & Flecha.

Jack Cartwheel over Matt Vandagriff.

Mascarita Sangrada & Christi Jaynes over Mini Espectrito & Dulce Sexy.

Samurai VIP over Rey Leon.

Vito Fratelli over Krazzy Kaoz to retain the RGR Championship.

El Hijo Del Santo & Piloto Suicida over El Idolo Andrade & Misterioso .