RGR Lucha Libre – 12 June 2021 – Results

Andrade, Samurai VIP, and Piloto Suicida defeated El Hijo Del Santo, Rey Leon and Misterioso in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre. This was Andrade’s first independent wrestling match since being granted his release from WWE in March. Click for full results.

RGR Lucha Libre

June 12, 2021

Xalos Nightclub

Anaheim, CA

Power Baby & Chaz over Ultimo Imperio & Flecha Fugaz.

Jack Cartwheel over Matt Vandagriff.

Dulce Sexy & Mini Espectrito over Christi Jaynes & Mascarita Sandgrada.

Krazzy Chaoz over Lil Cholo and Vito Fratelli in a Triple Threat.

Andrade, Samurai VIP, & Piloto Suicida over El Hijo Del Santo, Rey Leon & Misterioso .