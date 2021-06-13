Millennium Pro Wrestling held their latest event on June 11 in Chatsworth, CA. In the main event, Johnnie Robbie defeated Danny Divine. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
June 11, 2021
Boulderdash
Chatsworth, CA
Diego Valens & Brendan Divine over Miggy Rose & Vinny Wasco.
Dustin Daniels over Bulletproof.
Barbie Boi over Honest John.
Dr. Phil Goode over Ray Rosas.
-Ray Rosas had his left arm tied to his side.
Johnnie Robbie over Danny Divine.
Be the first to comment on "MPW – 11 June 2021 – Results"