MPW – 11 June 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/13/2021

Millennium Pro Wrestling held their latest event on June 11 in Chatsworth, CA. In the main event, Johnnie Robbie defeated Danny Divine. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
June 11, 2021
Boulderdash
Chatsworth, CA

Diego Valens & Brendan Divine over Miggy Rose & Vinny Wasco.

Dustin Daniels over Bulletproof.

Barbie Boi over Honest John.

Dr. Phil Goode over Ray Rosas.
-Ray Rosas had his left arm tied to his side.

Johnnie Robbie over Danny Divine.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "MPW – 11 June 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.