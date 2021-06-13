MPW – 11 June 2021 – Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling held their latest event on June 11 in Chatsworth, CA. In the main event, Johnnie Robbie defeated Danny Divine. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

June 11, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Diego Valens & Brendan Divine over Miggy Rose & Vinny Wasco.

Dustin Daniels over Bulletproof.

Barbie Boi over Honest John.

Dr. Phil Goode over Ray Rosas.

-Ray Rosas had his left arm tied to his side.

Johnnie Robbie over Danny Divine.