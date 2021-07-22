RGR Lucha Libre – 18 July 2021 – Results

Damian 666 defeated Pirata Morgan in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s July 18 event in Laguna Hills. Click for full results.
RGR Lucha Libre
July 18, 2021
Laguna Hills, CA
Power Baby over Ultimo Imperio.
Vito Fratelli , Shamu Jr & Piloto Suicida over Blood Eagle, Valioso & Vega.
Sam Adonis & Diamante Azul over Texano & VIP.
Dragon Lee & Misterioso over La Rebellion Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf.
Arez & Jack Cartwheel over Gringo Loco & Matt Vandagriff.
Damian 666 over Pirata Morgan.
