PCW ULTRA removes 500 days from each current champion’s title reigns

Earlier today, PCW ULTRA announced that they had made a ruling eliminating 500 days from the length of each champion’s current title reigns. The move was made due to the inability of any champion to defend their titles due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Each day forward from today’s date will be counted as part of the champion’s official reign.

The company decided to make the change as they felt the current reigns being left as is would tarnish the reigns held by past champions, including Penta El Zero M, Tessa Blanchard, Shane Strickland, and Jake Atlas. For example, Penta El Zero M held the PCW ULTRA Championship for 371 days and made six successful title defenses. If left unchanged, Hammerstone’s current reign would be at 557 days without a single defense.

Current PCW ULTRA Women’s Champion Ruby Raze responded favorably to the announcement, stating, “I wholeheartedly agree with this decision. I’ve never been a paper champion, and I don’t intend in being one now. I’m here to fight and show what I have to offer PCW Ultra and any other wrestling promotion that comes my way. The lapse has been too long. I’m ready to fight.”

Here is the current PCW ULTRA Champions list and their adjusted title reigns as of July 19, 2021.

ULTRA Champion

Hammerstone (57 days)

ULTRA Tag Team

Warbeast (1142 days)

ULTRA Women’s Champion

Ruby Raze (57 days)

The ULTRA Light Championship, which was last held by Douglas James, is currently vacant. The promotion lists the date of the vacancy as April 4, 2020.

The 500 days being removed from Warbeast’s (Josef Samael and Jacob Fatu) reign drops them back into second place for the longest title reign in Southern California pro-wrestling history, behind Édouard Carpentier’s 1459 day reign as WWA World Champion. Their current reign is the longest tag-team reign in the region’s history and likely one of the longest in wrestling history.

PCW ULTRA’s last event was held on January 10, 2020. They were scheduled to run Future Now on March 27, 2020, but that date was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have not announced a date for their next event, but the promotion has hinted that an announcement would be made soon.