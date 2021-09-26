Alex Kane to face Hammerstone at PCW ULTRA’s All Systems Go

Earlier today, PCW ULTRA announced that MLW’s Alex Kane would be replacing Chris Dickinson at the promotion’s All Systems Go event on October 22 in Wilmington, CA. Kane will face Hammerstone for the PCW ULTRA Championship.

This will be the West Coast debut for Kane, a two-sport athlete in college (wrestling and rugby), before beginning his pro-wrestling career in 2018.

Kane has been called a master of the suplex and claims to be capable of performing over 100 suplex variations. Recently Kane was ranked #84 on the BlackWrecellence.com Black Wrestling 500.

Dickinson is out of the championship match as he was double-booked with Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7, which will be taking place at the same time as All Systems Go.

Hammerstone won the PCW ULTRA Championship on January 10, 2020, defeating Mil Muertes at the promotions Anniversary 2K20 event. This will be his first title defense.

PCW Ultra’s All Systems Go will be taking place on October 22, 2021, at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. In addition to the PCW ULTRA Championship, the event will feature two other title matches, with LAX challenging Warbeast for the PCW ULTRA Tag Team Titles and Ruby Raze defending the PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship against Viva Van.

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons will also be appearing at the event for a meet and greet.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at PCWULTRA.com.