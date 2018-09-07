PCW Ultra “Vision Quest” – 07 September 2018 – Quick Results

Penta El Zero M defeated Hammerstone to retain the PCW Ultra heavyweight Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra’s Vision Quest on September 7. Click for full results from the event.

PCW Ultra

Vision Quest

September 7, 2018

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Dark Match

Alonzo Alvarez & Lucas Riley over Watson & Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson.

Daga over ACH via fall away slam into backbreaker.

Puma King over Jake Atlas and Maxx Stardom via top rop powerbomb on Stardom.

Brody King over Eddie Kingston via piledriver.

Tessa Blanchard over Diamante via DDT to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Warbeast (Josef & Fatu) over Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) via Camel Clutch on Thornstowe by Josef to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship.

Shane Strickland over Rey Horus via submission to retain the PCW Light Heavyweight Championship.

Penta El Zero M over Hammerstone via package piledriver to retain the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship.