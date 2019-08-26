Matches announced for PCW Ultra’s Into the Void on October 18

PCW Ultra has announced the matches for their next event, Into the Void, on October 18, 2019, in Wilmington, CA. Three of the promotion’s championships will be on the line and both members of Warbeast will be in singles matches.

Mil Muertes will be making his third defense of the PCW Ultra Championship when he faces Savio Vega. This will be Savio Vega’s first match in Southern California since he appeared in the Legends Battle Royal at PWG’s Kurt Russellreunion 2 on January 29, 2011. This will be only his second non-WWF appearance in the area.

Barring an unforeseen title defense on a non-PCW Ultra event, Jake Atlas will enter Into the Void as the third-longest reigning PCW Ultralight Champion in the promotion’s history at 274 days. On October 18 he will be defending the title against Daga, and a will would likely ensure that he would break Douglas James’ record of 287 days. Jake Atlas and Daga have had one previous singles match, with Daga defeating Atlas at the April 10, 2019, Bar Wrestling event.

At PCW Ultra’s No Quarter on August 9, 2019, Sumie Sakai defeated Tessa Blanchard, ending her 462-day reign as the promotion’s Women’s Champion. Previously, Blanchard had never been defeated in PCW Ultra, however, Sakai has never been defeated in Southern California dating back to 2005. At Into the Void she will be making her first defense of the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship against 2017 Mae Young Classic competitor and Southern California trained Zeda Zhang.

At No Quarter, the team of Eddie Kingston and Homicide took the PCW Ultra Tag Team Champions Warbeast to their limits before the match ended in a no-contest. At Into the Void, Warbeast will split up to take on Kingston and Homicide in singles matches. Josef Samael will face Homicide in a dog collar match while Jacob Fatu and Eddie Kingston will meet in an I Quit match. Neither member of Warbeast has ever lost in a PCW Ultra ring.

Rounding out the card will the return of Alexander Hammerstone as he takes on Schaff and Douglas James facing Brian Pillman Jr. There will also be a mystery match on the show.

Here is the full lineup for PCW Ultra’s Into the Void:

Jacob Fatu vs. Eddie Kingston in an I Quit Match

Josef Samael vs. Homicide in a Dog Collar Match

Mil Muertes (c) vs. Savio Vega for the PCW Ultra Championship

Jake Atlas (c) vs. Daga for the PCW Ultralight Championship

Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Zeda Zhang for the PCW Women’s Championship

Hammerstone vs. Schaff

Douglas James vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Mystery match

PCW Ultra’s Into the Void will be taking place on October 18, 2019, at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. with a meet and greet available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $30.00 to $100.00.