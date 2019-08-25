NJPW 2019 Super J-Cup – 25 August 2019 – Results

El Phantasmo defeated Dragon Lee to win the 2019 Super J-Cup in the main event New Japan Pro Wrestling’s August 25 event in Long Beach, CA. Click for full results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling
Super J-Cup
August 25, 2019
Walter Pyramid
Long Beach, CA

Dragon Lee over Caristico to advance to the finals of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [11’10]

El Phantasmo over Will Ospreay to advance to the finals of the 2019 Super J-Cup. [11’25]

Alex Coughlin over Shota Umino by submission. [7’34]

Jonathan Gresham over Clark Connors via ref stoppage. [10’25]

Soberano Jr. over Ren Narita. [6’55]

Juice Robinson over Karl Fredericks by submission. [9’55]

Jyushin “Thunder” Liger, TJ Perkins, Amazing Red, & Ryuusuke Taguchi over Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH. [14’17]

Jay White & Taiji Ishimori over Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI. [14’09]

El Phantasmo over Dragon Lee to win the 2019 Super J-Cup. [25’33]

