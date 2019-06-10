NJPW to host 2019 Super J-Cup tournament in the US, finals to be held in Long Beach

Jushin Thunder Liger has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling will be hosting the seventh edition of the Super J-Cup tournament, set to be held in the United States for the first time ever this August.

8/22 Temple Theater- Tacoma, WA

8/24 SFSU Student Life Event Center- San Francisco, CA

8/25 Walter Pyramid- Long Beach, CA

Tickets on sale June 24! pic.twitter.com/T6P1q9JY4b — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 10, 2019

The 2019 edition of the Super J-Cup tournament will take place over the course of three events in August. Each event will be held in three different cities. The final event will be held at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on August 25th, 2019.

On August 22nd, the first of the Super J-Cup events will be held at the Temple Theater in Tacoma, WA. Then on August 24th, the tournament will head to the SFSU Student Life Event Center in San Francisco, CA. The tournament is set to feature wrestlers from NJPW, CMLL, and Ring of Honor.

Tickets for the events go on sale June 24th. No other details have been announced at the time.

Since its inception, the Super J-Cup tournament has been as an interpromotional showcase of junior heavyweight wrestlers from all over the world. NJPW was the first promotion to host the tournament on April 16, 1994, at Ry?goku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The 2019 edition of the Super J-Cup tournament will mark the fourth time NJPW has hosted the tournament.

Past Super J-Cup tournament winners include Chris Benoit as Wild Pegasus (1994), Liger (1995, 2000) Naomichi Marufuji (2004, 2009) and Kushida (2016). Other promotions that have hosted previous Super-J Cup tournaments include Wrestle Association R, Michinoku Pro, and Osaka Pro Wrestling.

The third day of the Super J-Cup tournament will mark NJPW’s first event at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach since September 30th, 2018. The Super J-Cup will mark the promotion’s fifth event overall in the city of Long Beach since 2017. NJPW’s previous event in the Southern California market was held on January 30th at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles for the first stop of the promotion’s New Beginning USA tour.

