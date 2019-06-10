Baja Stars USA announces full lineup for their July 6 event featuring TJ Perkins

Baja Stars USA has announced the full lineup for their July 6, 2019, event. The event will feature former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins’ first pro-wrestling appearance in the San Diego area in almost five years.

TJ Perkins will be facing Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Champion Danny Limelight in the main event. Perkins, who won the 2001 Southern California Rookie of the Year and 2015 Most Outstanding Wrestler in Southern California awards as well as winning the WWE Cruiserweight Classic and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, will be making his first appearance in San Diego since December 6, 2014. It will be Perkins’ first singles match in the area since 2011.

Danny Limelight is the first and only Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Champion in the title’s history after winning it in a four-way match that included Matt Vandagriff, Adrian Quest, and D’Marco Wilson on August 18, 2018. He has made four successful title defenses in Baja Stars USA during his reign.

The match between TJ Perkins and Danny Limelight is being billed as an exhibition match and not as a title match. At last Saturday’s Baja Stars USA event, Danny Limelight challenged Adrian Quest to a ladder match for the Cruiserweight Championship at an upcoming show.

The Baja Stars USA Women’s Championship will be defended for the first time in over two years on July 6. Current champion Thunder Rosa defeated Sage Sin for the title on a Venue Wrestling Entertainment event on April 22, 2017, in Imperial, CA and has not made an appearance in Baja Stars USA since. Thunder Rosa’s first defense of the title will be against Christi Jaynes, who made her Baja Stars USA debut this past Saturday with a win over Viva Van. This match will also be Thunder Rosa’s first appearance in San Diego, and first appearance in Southern California outside of Lucha Underground and Women of Wrestling, since August 5, 2017.

Other matches scheduled for July 6 are The RockNES Monsters (Yuma and BHK) facing the team of Dylan Kyle Cox and Slice Boogie, Douglas James versus Fidel Bravo in a no-disqualification match, and B-Minus versus Matt Vandagriff.

Here is the complete lineup for the July 6, 2019, Baja Stars USA event:

TJ Perkins vs. Danny Limelight

RockNES Monsters vs. Dylan Kyle Cox & Slice Boogie

Douglas James vs. Fidel Bravo in a no-DQ match

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Christi Jaynes for the Baja Stars USA Women’s Championship

B-Minus vs. Matt Vandagriff

The event will be taking place at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego, CA. Bell time for the show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25.00 for front row, $20.00 for general admission, and $10.00 for children.