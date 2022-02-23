Baja Stars USA – 20 February 2022 – Results

Místico and Negro Casas defeated Okumura and Rey Bucanero in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s February 20 event in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

February 20, 2022

San Diego, CA

Rey Maligno def. Dragon Fly.

Huracan, Angel Sagrado, and Eclipse def. Blac Mamba, Rasta Lion, and Commando I.

Juan Mattioli def. Michael Hopkins and Rebel Storm in a triple threat match.

Nightmare Azteca and Sicario def. Scarecrow and Rompecabezas.

The King Rey Misterio, Extreme Tiger, and Lord Drako def. Rocky Romero, Unicornio, and TJ Boy.

Místico and Negro Casas def Okumura and Rey Bucanero.