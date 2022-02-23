FMLL – 20 February 2022 – Results

Dr. Wagner Jr, Black Metal and Juan Roman veruss Misterioso, Acero Dorado and& Dr. Maldad went to a no-contest in the main event of FMLL’s February 20 event in El Monte. Click for full results.

FMLL

February 20, 2022

Gabinos Event Hall

El Monte, CA

Koto Hiro over Alan Breeze.

Chaz Herrera over Acero Dorado Jr & Trailer King.

Lois Grain & Latigo Blanco over Candy Girl & Raunchy Rico.

Vito Fratelli & El Guerrero Cuervo over HD Impostor & El Dragón.

Dr. Wagner Jr, Black Metal & Juan Roman vs Misterioso, Acero Dorado & Dr. Maldad goes to a no contest in the 3rd Fall.