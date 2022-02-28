AEW announces California debut with shows in Los Angeles and Ontario in June

This morning, The Young Bucks officially confirmed on Being the Elite that AEW Rampage would be coming to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on June 3, 2022. This was the first announced event on AEW’s first tour of the West Coast. Later, AEW officially announced that Dynamite would be held at the Forum in Los Angeles on June 1.

Dynamite at The Forum will be the first time since WWE held an event there in 2015 that a pro-wrestling event has taken place at the venue. It will be the first televised pro-wrestling event held at The Forum since Women of Wrestling’s Unleashed pay-per-view in February, 2001.

Tickets for both events will go on sale on Match 11 at 10:00 am Pacific on AEWTix.com. Tickets start at $29 plus fees. The events will have an early start time of 4:00 pm due to the NHL Playoffs.

The June events in Los Angeles and Ontario come after three events in Las Vegas in May, including Double or Nothing on May 29.

SoCalUncensored.com has been told that more west coast events will be announced as well.

AEW was originally scheduled to run at the Toyota Arena on June 10, 2020 before the event had to be canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. AEW was also scheduled to run in Los Angeles on May 20, 2020 for Dynamite.

