SoCal Taco Fest – 14 May 2022 – Results

Baja Stars USA held lucha libre matches as part of the 2022 edition of the SoCal Taco Fest in San Diego, CA. Click for results from the event.

Baja Stars USA

SoCal Taco Fest

May 14, 2022

Waterfront Park

San Diego, CA

Krazy Klown def. Rasta Lion and Veinom in a triple threat match.

Rey Maligno and Commando I def. Huracan and Megaledon.

Veinom def. Nightmare Azteca to become Taco Fest Champion.

Scarecrow and Satan def. Indio Azteca and Sicario.

Talisman Jr. def. Ryan Kidd and The Monster in a Triple threat match.