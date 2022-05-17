WCWC – 15 May 2022 – Results

Brandon Gatson defeated Ric Ellis 4-3 in a 30 min Iron Man match to retain The Westcoast Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WCWC’s May 15 event in Hemet, CA. Click for full results.

West Coast Wrestling Company

Like None Other

May 15, 2022

Wheelhouse

Hemet, CA

Eric Cross def Johnny Saovi with the Cross Out.

Hoss Hogg def El Primohenio with a lariat.

Manny Marz def Richie Slade to retain the Wildcard Championship.

Hunter Freeman def Vito Fratelli.

Brandon Gatson def Ric Ellis 4-3 in a 30 min Iron Man Match to retain The Westcoast Heavyweight Championship.

Notes: SoCal Crazy was inducted into the WCWC Hall of Fame at the show.