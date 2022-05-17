Canna Pro – 15 May 2022 Results

Mr. Iguana defeated Adrian Quest to retain the Canna Pro Luchador Championship in the main event of Canna Pro’s May 15 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Canna Pro

May 15, 2022

Los Angeles, CA

“X-Factor” Xander Phillips & “Illustrious” KC Douglas over Sexy Storm (The Rebel Storm & Sexy Fabrizio) via KC Douglas hitting the “Mean Street” on The Rebel Storm and then pinning him (09:09.57).

Osiris Mittens over Gin Sevani via the Claw Strike (05:56.77).

“The Menace” Leo Cañedo over Super Fuerte via Falcon Arrow (05:35.71).

Damian 666 over Red Spider via DQ (Red Spider disqualified for hitting the ref with Damain’s kendo stick) (08:18.90).

Affirmative Action (Project Wes & Da Shade) over Mylooboo Barbie (Barbie Boi & Mylo) via an unconscious Wes pinning an unconscious Mylo (07:16.91).

Pound Of Luchador Gummies On A Pole Match

SDC (Some Dude Chillin) over “The Playmaker” J2 Mattioli, “The Heartbeat” Nic Zander, and Bret The Threat via successfully grabbing the gummies off the pole (08:51.58).

Ju Dizz (w/ Barry Sweeney) over Bestia 666 *Ju Dizz used a foreign object while ref was distracted (11:56.70).

Luchador Championship Match

Mr. Iguana over Adrian Quest via Iguana pinning Quest with the ALV Lock to retain (09:32.38).