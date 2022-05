VWE held an event in Heber, CA, possibly the first independent wrestling event in the city’s history, on May 20. Kid Sphinx won a battle royal in the main event. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

May 20, 2022

Tito Huerta Park

Heber, CA

Rickey Suavecito over Danny Suavecito.

Bamboo over J2 Mattioli & Brando Gee in a Triple Threat Match

Vito Fratelli over Kid Sphinx.

Kid Sphinx wins The Herber Little League Battle Royal