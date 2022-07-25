VWE VenueMania – 23 July 2022 – Results

Chavo Guerrero and Lil Cholo defeated Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie in the main event of VWE’s VenueMania on July 23 in Stanton, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

VenueMania

July 23, 2022

Stanton, CA

VWE SoCal Championship Scramble

Freddy Vice over Freddy Havoc, Kid Sphinx, Ricky Reyez, J2 Mattoli, and Jack Cartwheel to retain the VWE SoCal Championship.

Ray Rosas & Barbie Boi over Los Suavecitos.

Chubby Depp over El Tequilero to win the VWE International Championship.

Vito Fratelli & Angel Vega over Final Destination (R3 & Bryce Saturn) to win the VWE Tag Team Championship.

Ju Dizz over Mike Cheq to win the VWE Heavyweight Championship.

Chavo Guerrero & Lil Cholo over 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie).