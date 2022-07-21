Former SoCal wrestler Matt Sinister has died

Long-time Southern California pro-wrestler and commentator Matt Sinister (Matthew Obbema) died after a heart attack on July 20. 2022. He was 46 years old.

Matt Sinister started his wrestling career in 1994, with his first match taking place at the now famous Ice House in Fullerton. He teamed with Stephan DeLeon in that match against American Wild Child and Kimera. In 1995, Sinister went to Calgary, Canada, to continue his training at the Hart Dungeon under Bruce and Ross Hart.

After returning to Southern California, he wrestled all over the area, most notably for EWF and Revolution Pro, where he was a long-time Rev Pro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight champion. Sinister also had a brief stint in XPW as Crimson. Upon retirement from being an active wrestler, he was a long-time commentator for EWF.

Matt Sinister suffered from a number of health issues related to his time as a professional wrestler and dealt with a testicular cancer diagnosis, and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.

Recently, Sinister had been working on improving his health and documenting his journey on Instagram. He was also engaged to be married.