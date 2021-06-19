VWE – 18 June 2021 – Results

Amazing Jr won the VWE Cup Tournament on VWE’s June 18 event in Stanton. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

June 18, 2021

De La O Jiu Jitsu

Stanton, CA

Amazing Jr over Jack Cartwheel to advance in the VWE Cup Tournament.

Eddie Vice over Mike Cheq to advance in the VWE Cup Tournament.

Mariachi Loco and Chris Nastyy ends in a no contest.

Lil Cholo over Gran Tahona.

7 Man Guantlet Match for the VWE Lightning Championship

Vito Fratelli over Kid Spinx

Vito Vito Fratelli over Bovi

Freddy Havoc over Vito Fratelli

Alexander Vega over Freddy

Gran Tahona over Alexander Vega to become the new VWE Lightning Champion.

Kitana Vera retains the VWE Women’s Championship over Gin Sevani.

Amazing Jr over Eddie Vice and Lil Cholo to win the VWE Cup Tournament!