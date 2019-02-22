VWE – 22 February 2019 – Results

Killer Kross defeated Ryan Kidd in the main event of VWE’s February 22nd show in Imperial. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Heartbreaks & Bodyslams

February 22, 2019

Ricochet Rec. Center

Imperial, CA

Koto Hiro & Guy Cool over Lis Marginals (Anton Carrillo & Inframundo). [13’06]

Kitana Vera over Morgan. [7’52]

R3 over ???. [9’59]

The Tribe (Hawaiian Lion & Navajo Warrior) over The Ballard Brothers (Shannon Ballard & Shane Ballard) to win the VWE Tag Team Championship. [15’51]

SoCal Crazy over Cole Wright to win the VWE Championship. [14’26]

Killer Kross over Ryan Kidd via submission. [11’08]