VWE – 22 February 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/22/2019

Killer Kross defeated Ryan Kidd in the main event of VWE’s February 22nd show in Imperial. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Heartbreaks & Bodyslams
February 22, 2019
Ricochet Rec. Center
Imperial, CA

Koto Hiro & Guy Cool over Lis Marginals (Anton Carrillo & Inframundo). [13’06]

Kitana Vera over Morgan. [7’52]

R3 over ???. [9’59]

The Tribe (Hawaiian Lion & Navajo Warrior) over The Ballard Brothers (Shannon Ballard & Shane Ballard) to win the VWE Tag Team Championship. [15’51]

SoCal Crazy over Cole Wright to win the VWE Championship. [14’26]

Killer Kross over Ryan Kidd via submission. [11’08]

