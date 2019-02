Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night – 22 February 2019 – Quick Results

Yuri Simoes (Caio Terra Association) defeated Jon Blank (10th Planet Bethlehem) via Kneebar to win the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Absolute Division Championship at Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night in El Monte, CA. Also at the event, Beatriz Mesquita (Gracie Humaita South Bay) defeated Kayla Patterson (Atos Jiu-Jitsu) via Submission (Armbar) in a Combat Jiu-Jitsu Superfight. Click for results.

Eddie Bravo Invitational/Combat Jiu-Jitsu

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Fight Night

February 22nd, 2019

Florentine Gardens, CA

El Monte, CA

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Superfight: Nick Maximov (Nick Diaz Academy) defeated Bryan Brown (10th Planet Jacksonville) via Submission (Triangle Choke).

EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Bantamweight Qualifying Tournament – First Round: Brandon Moreno (Entram Gym) defeated Ryan Carroll (Rey Diogo/Carlson Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) via Submission (D’arce Choke). Moreno advanced to the semifinals

EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Bantamweight Qualifying Tournament – First Round: Beau Brooks (Morumbi Academy) defeated Robert Duran (Marcel Louzado BJJ) via Submission (Triangle Choke). Brooks advanced to the semifinals

EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Bantamweight Qualifying Tournament – First Round: Richard Alarcon (One Jiu-Jitsu) defeated Benjamin Tapia (Gila Old School Jiu Jitsu) via Submission (Anaconda Choke). Alarcon advanced to the semifinals

EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Bantamweight Qualifying Tournament – First Round: Rey De Leon (10th Planet New York City) defeated Geoff Real (Alpine BJJ/Victory MMA) via Submission (Triable Choke) to advance to the semifinals

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Superfight: Elijah Tagalog (Gracie Barra Carlsbad) defeated Chris Nunez (10th Planet Freaks [San Diego]) in Overtime (Escape time).

EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Bantamweight Qualifying Tournament – Semifinals: Brandon Moreno (Entram Gym) defeated Beau Brooks (Morumbi Academy) via T.K.O. (Strikes) to advance to the finals.

EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Bantamweight Qualifying Tournament – Semifinals: Richard Alarcon (One Jiu-Jitsu) defeated Rey De Leon (10th Planet New York City) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) to advance to the finals.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Superfight: Hunter Colvin (Triton Fight Center) defeated Kyle Boehm (10th Planet Phoenix) via Triangle/Armbar.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Absolute Division Tournament – First Round: Yuri Simoes (Caio Terra Association) defeated Stephen Martinez (Fearless Jiu-Jitsu) in Overtime (Escape time). Simoes advanced to the finals.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Absolute Division Tournament – First Round: Jon Blank (10th Planet Bethlehem) defeated Kevin Casey (Rickson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu) via Submission (Heel Hook). Blank advanced to the finals.

EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Bantamweight Qualifying Tournament – Finals: Richard Alarcon (One Jiu-Jitsu) defeated Brandon Moreno (Entram Gym) in Overtime (Escape time) to win the EBI 19/CJJ Worlds Qualifying tournament.

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Superfight: Beatriz Mesquita (Gracie Humaita South Bay) defeated Kayla Patterson (Atos Jiu-Jitsu) via Submission (Armbar).

Combat Jiu-Jitsu Absolute Division Tournament – Finals: Yuri Simoes (Caio Terra Association) defeated Jon Blank (10th Planet Bethlehem) via Submission (Kneebar) to win the Combat Jiu-Jitsu Absolute Division Championship.