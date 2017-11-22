Bellator MMA announces World Heavyweight Grand Prix bout for 1/20 in Inglewood, CA

The opening round bouts of the Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Grand Prix 2018 to crown a new heavyweight champion have been announced, with the first tournament bout set to take place at Bellator 192: Lima vs. MacDonald on January 20th, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.

As announced on ESPN’s Sportscenter, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (MMA Record: 37-12, Bellator MMA: 4-1) will face Chael Sonnen (MMA Record: 29-16-1, Bellator MMA: 1-1) in an opening round bout at Bellator 192. The winner of this fight on January 20th will face the winner of Fedor Emelianenko vs. Frank Mir, which will take place in April in Chicago, Il.

Other first round bouts set to take place for the Heavyweight World Grand Prix 2018 include Matt Mitrione vs. Roy Nelson in February, and Ryan Bader vs. “King” Mo Lawal in May.

Bellator 192 is scheduled to be headlined by a Bellator MMA Welterweight Championship fight with champion Douglas Lima (MMA Record: 29-6) defending against challenger Rory MacDonald (MMA Record: 19-4). Bellator 192 is also scheduled to feature former Lightweight champion Michael Chandler (MMA Record: 16-4, Bellator MMA: 13-4) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (MMA Record: 22-3, Bellator MMA: 8-2).

Bellator 192 takes place on January 20th, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. The main card is set to air on Spike TV, with prelims airing on Spike.com or the Bellator MMA Global App. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

