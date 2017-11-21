Lineup announced for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Milestone on December 3rd

The lineup has been set for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s annual Milestone event in Port Hueneme, which is taking place on December 3rd this year. The show will feature all three of the promotion’s titles being defended, headlined by Watts challenging for Bad Dude Tito Escondido’s Hollywood Heritage title. The show will also feature the return of Jack Swagger to the promotion when he faces Brian Cage in a first time ever matchup.

Bad Dude Tito Escondido has held the Hollywood Heritage title since June 25, 2017 when he ended Peter Avalon’s 672 day reign as champion. He is also the current AWS Heavyweight champion and was the last FCW Heavyweight champion. Watts became the number one contender to the title by winning a four-way number one contender’s match against Suede Thompson, Tyler Bateman, and Ray Rosas.

At the promotion’s last television tapings, Peter Avalon interfered in Ray Rosas match with Julius Coleman (Ju Dizz), costing him a spot in the PP3 Cup Tournament. After the match Rosas challenged Avalon to a steel cage match. Apparently Peter Avalon has accepted as the promotion has the match scheduled for December 3rd.

Also scheduled for Milestone will be Rocky Romero defending the United Wrestling Network Television Championship against Scorpio Sky. Romero won the title from Sky on May 25, 2017 and then defeated him in their return match at the Red Carpet Rumble in June. With Romero’s schedule with New Japan, this will be his first title defense since defeating Tristan Archer on July 23, 2017.

PAC 3 will be defending the United Wrestling Network Tag Team Championship against Reno Scum. The team of Dylan Bostic and Dan Joseph previously defeated Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend) at September 23rd’s television tapings. They have held the titles since winning them in a four that included the prior champion Watts, The Spirit and the Stars, and the Classic Connection on April 23, 2017.

Brian Cage recently made his return to the promotion after a several year absence, with his first match back airing on this past weekend’s television episode. In that match he defeated Levi Shapiro then afterwards made the challenge for Tim Storm’s NWA title. Instead of Tim Storm he will be facing Jack Swagger, who is making his second appearance in the promotion. Swagger made his debut with the promotion on September 23, 2017 with a victory over Watts.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Tim Storm is also scheduled to be in action. No opponent has been announced.

Other matches that have been scheduled for the show are The Spirit and the Stars vs. Los Rancheros; Ryan Taylor vs. Bateman vs. Dicky Mayer vs. Matt Knicks; and Devin Sparks, Kevin Condron, Royce Isaacs, and Richie Slade vs. Suede Thompson, Julius Coleman, Tomaste, and Andy Brown.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Milestone will be taking place on December 3, 2017 at 2:30 pm. Like with all of the promotion’s television tapings, admission is free. The event will take place at The Oceanview Pavilion is located at 575 E Surfside Dr. in Port Hueneme.