Ground Zero’s Phase 1 is set to begin on December 23rd in Imperial Beach

Ground Zero, a new wrestling promotion founded by B-Boy, will be making its debut in the San Diego area on December 23rd with what it is calling “Phase 1.” The promotion’s debut show will be running at the Imperial Beach Sports Complex, the former home of FCW and Battle U, and is set to feature 8 matches.

Starting his career at CCW’s Palace of Pain in North County San Diego in 1998, B-Boy has wrestled all over the world and had been a central part of FCW over the last few years. He was the head trainer at the Battle U pro-wrestling school and was a big part of FCW behind the scenes as well. Often he would credited by other wrestlers as being the one to give FCW credibility and elevating it to the upper tier of Southern California promotions.

With FCW’s sudden demise last week, B-Boy said that he “felt there was a void that now needed to be filled and I’m going to take the responsibility to make it happen. I know, with help, we can make something great in San Diego.”

The first three matches that are being announced are 2016 Southern California Wrestler of the Year, Tyler Bateman, facing Dicky Mayer, who recently returned from the Kaientai Dojo in Japan; Eli Everfly taking on “Uptown” Andy Brown; and Ruby Raze and Delilah Doom teaming up to face H.A.T.E’s Ray Rosas and Tito Escondido.

Ruby Raze, who will be making her Imperial Beach return, said “I think Ground Zero is going to rebuild that void that FCW left in San Diego. This is only their beginning. With time and with B-Boy’s mind for wrestling, I’m sure Ground Zero can grow into San Diego’s premier spot for quality wrestling. I’m really excited to be a part of its launch alongside a great group of wrestlers from the South Land!”

Prices for the debut show are set to be $25.00 for front row, $20.00 for general admission, and free for kids 10 and under.

The promotion has a Facebook page setup and can be contacted by e-mail at GroundZeroProWrestling@gmail.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for further updates.