AWP – 19 November 2017 – Quick Results

Aldebaran Wrestling Promotions
November 19, 2017
Las Champas
Huntington Park, CA
Indio Azteca defeated Chavo Mar & Lobo Salvaje in a Triple Threat Match
Hades & Monje Maldito defeated El Tortuguillo & Diamante Negro
Sin Limite defeated El Tazmaniac, Ctazy Love, Bionico, and Lestat in a Five Way Match
Rokero Del Diablo & El Sancho defeated Meteorik & Latigo Blanco
Harlekin defeated Shogun (not to be confused with the character portrayed by Adair Cole in the early 00’s) & Sin Limite Jr. in Mask vs. Mask vs. Mask match, with Shogun unmasking.
