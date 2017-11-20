AWP – 19 November 2017 – Quick Results

Aldebaran Wrestling Promotions ran in Huntington Park on November 19th. Click for results.

Aldebaran Wrestling Promotions

November 19, 2017

Las Champas

Huntington Park, CA

Indio Azteca defeated Chavo Mar & Lobo Salvaje in a Triple Threat Match

Hades & Monje Maldito defeated El Tortuguillo & Diamante Negro

Sin Limite defeated El Tazmaniac, Ctazy Love, Bionico, and Lestat in a Five Way Match

Rokero Del Diablo & El Sancho defeated Meteorik & Latigo Blanco

Harlekin defeated Shogun (not to be confused with the character portrayed by Adair Cole in the early 00’s) & Sin Limite Jr. in Mask vs. Mask vs. Mask match, with Shogun unmasking.