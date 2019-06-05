Full lineup for Ground Zero’s Encore on June 15

Ground Zero’s Encore is scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2019, and the full lineup has been released. The show is scheduled to feature the debut of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann to the promotion.

Rich Swann will be facing 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year runner-up Matt Vandagriff in the scheduled main event. Swann’s appearance will be only the second time, and first time outside of WWE, that he has wrestled in the San Diego area.

The Ground Zero Championship will also be defended at the Encore with champion Andy Brown putting the title on the line in an open challenge. Brown, who is the only champion in Ground Zero’s history, will be making his fourth defense of the title.

In a first time matchup, Eli Everfly will be facing Las Vegas’ Damian Drake. This will be Drake’s second appearance in Ground Zero, having last appeared at March’s The Blueprint.

Along with Rich Swann, Vipress will also be making her Ground Zero debut at Encore. She will be facing the returning Ruby Raze. This will be the fifth singles match between the occasional tag-team partners, with each wrestler having two wins apiece.

Other matches scheduled for Encore are Douglas James taking on Tyler Bateman; a triple threat between Fidel Bravo, Dom Kubrick, and Biagio Crescenzo; The Get Down (B-Boy and Adrian Quest) versus Chris Bey and Suede Thompson; and six-man match with 8-Bit Lit (AK Rambe and J2 Mattioli) taking on Alonzo Alvarez and True Grit (Hoss Hogg and Jesse James).

Here is the complete lineup for Ground Zero’s Encore on June 15:

Rich Swann vs. Matt Vandagriff

Andy Brown (c) vs. TBA for the Ground Zero Championship

Tyler Bateman vs. Douglas James

Eli Everfly vs. Damian Drake

Ruby Raze vs. Vipress

Fidel Bravo vs. Dom Kubrick vs. Biagio Crescenzo

The Get Down (B-Boy & Adrian Quest) vs. Chris Bey & Suede Thompson

8-Bit Lit (AK Rambe & J2 Mattioli vs. Alonzo Alvarez & True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James)

Encore will be taking place at the Imperial Beach Sports Complex in Imperial Beach, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.