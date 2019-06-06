LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno Weigh-In Results

Weigh-ins for tomorrow night’s Legacy Fighting Alliance’s LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno in Cabazon, CA were held at the Drum Room at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, CA, featuring an LFA Flyweight Championship Bout between current champion Maikel Pérez, and challenger Brandon Moreno. Click for results from the weigh-ins.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno Weigh-Ins

June 6th, 2019

The Drum Room at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Cabazon, CA

Prelim Bouts

Men’s Lightweight Bout: Skyler Hicks (MMA Record: 0-1): 155.4 lbs vs. Jean-Paul Le-Bosnoyani (MMA Record: 2-0): 155.4 lbs

Men’s Lightweight Bout: Jose Campos (MMA Record: 3-1): 156 lbs vs. Brandon Hastings (MMA Record: 5-3): 152.8 lbs

Main Card Bouts (To be aired live on AXS TV at 7:00 PM PDT)

Men’s Featherweight Bout: Natan Levy (MMA Record: 3-0): 146 lbs vs. Nick Badis (MMA Record: 1-0): 145.8 lbs

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Nadine Mandiau (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut): 115.6 lbs vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (MMA Record: 2-1): 114.6 lbs

Men’s Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Furar (MMA Record: 4-1): 134.2 lbs vs. Kyle Estrada (MMA Record: 8-4): 135.6 lbs

Men’s Bantamweight Bout: Desmond Torres (MMA Record: 6-1): 135 lbs vs. Jose Medina (MMA Record: 4-0): 135.6 lbs

Men’s Lightweight Bout: Steve Kozola (MMA Record: 9-2): 155 lbs vs. Arthur Estrázulas (MMA Record: 10-4): 155.2 lbs

LFA Men’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Maikel Pérez (MMA Record: 6-1 – Champion): 124.2 lbs vs. Brandon Moreno (MMA Record: 14-5): 125 lbs.

LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno takes place tomorrow night at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, CA. LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno’s main card will be broadcast live on AXS TV at 7:00 PM PDT.

Tickets for LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com. All bouts for tomorrow’s event will be sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news, and results from LFA 69: Pérez vs. Moreno in Cabazon, CA.