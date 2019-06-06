Upcoming pro-wrestler meet and greets in Southern California for June

Aside from countless pro-wrestling events every week, Southern California frequently features pro-wrestler autograph signings. From WWE Hall of Famers to up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Today we take a look at some of the upcoming pro-wrestler meet and greets in the region over the next month.

June 17

The Miz is going to be doing a meet and greet at a Cricket Wireless store in Lynwood. He will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs from 10:00 a.m. till noon. This event is free. Cricket Wireless id located at 3100 E. Imperial Highway B2-1103, Lynwood, Calif., 90262.

June 22

June 22nd is going to be a big day in Southern California in the world of pro-wrestling meet and greets. The Wrestling Guy Store in Huntington Park will be having four different meet and greets happening. First, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will both be appearing from 11:00 a.m. to noon. They will be followed by Ivelisse from noon till 1:30 p.m. (apparently Ivelisse works 50% harder than everyone else and that’s why she gets 90 minutes instead of an hour). Lastly, Melissa Santos will be appearing from 2:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m.

Here is the price list for the June 22 signings at the Wrestling Guy Store:

Killer Kross

$15 – Autograph

$15 – Photo Op (your camera)

$25 – Combo – 1 Autograph & 1 Photo Op (your camera)

$10 – Inscription (Up to 3 Words Each)

Scarlett Bordeaux

$20 – Autograph

$20 – Photo Op (your camera)

$30 – Combo – 1 Autograph & 1 Photo Op (your camera)

$10 – Inscription (Up to 3 Words Each)

Ivelisse

$15 – Autograph

$15 – Photo Op (your camera)

$25 – Combo – 1 Autograph & 1 Photo Op (your camera)

$10 – Inscription (Up to 3 Words Each)

Melissa Santos

$15 – Autograph

$15 – Photo Op (your camera)

$25 – Combo – 1 Autograph & 1 Photo Op (your camera)

$10 – Inscription (Up to 3 Words Each)

The Wrestling Guy Store is located at 6085 State St, Huntington Park, CA 90255.

If you would rather meet some WWE legends on June 22nd, Sports Authentics in the Puente Hills Mall has you covered. Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Greg “The Hammer” Valentine will be signing from noon till 2:00 p.m.

Sports Authentics is selling a super ticket for $69.00 that includes one autograph per wrestler, one inscription per wrestler, and one combo photo op. There are also individual options available.

The Puente Hills Mall is located at 1600 S Azusa Ave #518, City of Industry, CA 91748.

June 23

On June 23rd, The Wrestling Guy Store will have Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly in WWE) in store. She will be appearing from noon till 2:00 p.m. Prices are $20 for a photo op with your own camera, $25 for an autograph, and $40 for a combo of the two. There is also a VIP option for $60 that includes two autographs, a photo, a selfie, and priority entrance.

June 29

Hacksaw Jim Duggan will be appearing at the Inland Empire Toy Store from noon till 3:00 p.m. on June 29th. You can get a photo or autograph from Hacksaw for $20 or get a combo of both for $30.

The Inland Empire Toy Store is located at 1615 West Redlands Boulevard, Redlands, CA 92373.

August 11

Not quite in the next month, but WWE Hall of Famer and GI Joe member Sgt. Slaughter will be appearing at Dave & Busters in Ontario on August 11th. This event is being hosted by Inland Empire Toy Store and will be taking place from 1:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. Autographs and photos are $25.00 each, with a combo package for $40.00.

Dave & Busters is located at 4821 Mills Cir, Ontario, CA 91764.