Ground Zero – 26 October 2019 – Results

The team of Adrian Quest and B-Boy defeated Andy Brown and Tyler Bateman in the main event of Ground Zero’s October 26 event in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

Hysteria

October 26, 2019

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Vinny Wasco over Guy Cool. [4’39]



Hyde over Diego Valens. [9’37]



Fidel Bravo over Ruby Raze. [10’09]



Mike Camden over Dom Kubrick. [13’04]



Jesse James over Eli Everfly. [10’14]



Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli). [14’09]



Ju Dizz over Hunter Freeman. [17’50]



B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman. [20’19]