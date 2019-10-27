Ground Zero – 26 October 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 10/27/2019

The team of Adrian Quest and B-Boy defeated Andy Brown and Tyler Bateman in the main event of Ground Zero’s October 26 event in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results.

Ground Zero
Hysteria
October 26, 2019
Imperial Beach Sports Complex
Imperial Beach, CA

Vinny Wasco over Guy Cool. [4’39]

Hyde over Diego Valens. [9’37]

Fidel Bravo over Ruby Raze. [10’09]

Mike Camden over Dom Kubrick. [13’04]

Jesse James over Eli Everfly. [10’14]

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli). [14’09]

Ju Dizz over Hunter Freeman. [17’50]

B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman. [20’19]

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

