Ground Zero – 31 March 2018 – Quick Results

“Uptown” Andy Brown defeated Douglas James in the main event of Ground Zero’s March 31 show in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

Phase Three

March 31, 2018

Imperial Beach Sports Park

Imperial Beach, CA

Ju Dizz over Karl Fredericks. [11’04]

Terex over Dicky Mayer via standing moonsault. [7’38]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) via lariat on Cabrera by James. [8’52]

Owen Travers over Jorel Nelson via cutter. [13’46]

B-Boy & AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) over Aerial Instinct (Jake Atlas & Lucas Riley) & Matt Vandagriff via assisted chickenwing piledriver. [22’08]

SoCal Crazy over Adrian Quest via submission (crossface). [13’07]

Delilah Doom over Heather Monroe via submission (Fujiwara Armbar). [14’33]

Tyler Bateman over Eli Everfly via Death From Above. [11’43]

Andy Brown over Douglas James via package piledriver. [16’48]