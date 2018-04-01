Mav Pro – 31 March 2018 – Quick Results

Killer Kross defeated Matt Cross to retain the Mav Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of Maverick Pro’s Krossroads on March 31. Also on the show Katarina Leigh defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the Maverick Pro Women’s title. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro

Krossroads

March 31, 2018

Burbank Moose Lodge

Burbank, CA

Brandon Cutler over Ruben Igelsias, Styker Ngongoseke, Kadillak, B-Minus and Biagio Crescenzo.

Brian Jace & Laynie Luck over Stan Styles & Salina De La Renta.

Keita Murray over Shotzi Blackheart.

Daniel Moon over Scorpio Sky.

Chris Bey over Willie Mack.

PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) over Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend).

Katarina Leigh over Deonna Purrazzo to retain the Maverick Pro Women’s Championship.

Killer Kross over Matt Cross to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship.