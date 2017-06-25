Maverick Pro – 24 June 2017 – Quick Results

Ricky Mandel defeated Suede Thompson by DQ to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of their June 24th show in Los Angeles. Also on the show Su Yung defeated Christina Von Eerie in the semi-main event. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro

I Wanna Be Sedated

June 24, 2017

American Legion Post #206

Los Angeles, CA

Kikutaro & Ruben Iglesias over Study Buddies (Chaz Herrera & Darwin Finch) and FeeLyons (Osiris Mittens & Senor Buttons) in an elimination match [12’00]

Adrian Quest over Jake Atlas by submission [10’02]

Katarina Leigh over Ivy Quinn [8’11]

Jorel Nelson over Chris Strong [17’16]

Whirlwind Gentlemen (Remy Marcel & Jack Manley) over H.A.T.E (“Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) [8’57]

Dicky Mayer over B-Boy [16’15]

Kevin Kross over Tyler Bateman [11’08]

Su Yung over Christina Von Eerie [12’26]

Ricky Mandel over Suede Thompson by DQ to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight title [10’49]