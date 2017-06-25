CWFH “Red Carpet Rumble” – 25 June 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held its annual Red Carpet Rumble on June 25th. Click for spoilers for upcoming television episodes.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Red Carpet Rumble

June 25, 2017

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over “Professional” Peter Avalon to win the Hollywood Heritage title

Suede Thompson over Ricky Mandel

Manny Lemons over Matthew Justice

Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal) over Whirlwind Gentlemen (Remy Marcel & Jack Manley)

PAC 3 (Dylan Bostic & Dan Joseph) vs. Dicky Mayer & Ryan Taylor go to a time limit draw

Devin Sparks over Kikutaro

DJ Hyde over Zicky Dice

Rocky Romero vs. Scorpio Sky goes to a no contest

Tyler Bateman wins the Red Carpet Rumble, last eliminating Oliver Grimsley