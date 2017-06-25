CWFH “Red Carpet Rumble” – 25 June 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held its annual Red Carpet Rumble on June 25th. Click for spoilers for upcoming television episodes.
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Red Carpet Rumble
June 25, 2017
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over “Professional” Peter Avalon to win the Hollywood Heritage title
Suede Thompson over Ricky Mandel
Manny Lemons over Matthew Justice
Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal) over Whirlwind Gentlemen (Remy Marcel & Jack Manley)
PAC 3 (Dylan Bostic & Dan Joseph) vs. Dicky Mayer & Ryan Taylor go to a time limit draw
Devin Sparks over Kikutaro
DJ Hyde over Zicky Dice
Rocky Romero vs. Scorpio Sky goes to a no contest
Tyler Bateman wins the Red Carpet Rumble, last eliminating Oliver Grimsley
