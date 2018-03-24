NJPW – 24 March 2018 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong Style Saturday at the NJPW LA Dojo in Carson, CA. Click for results.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Strong Style Saturday

March 24th, 2018

NJPW LA Dojo

Carson, CA

David Finlay & Juice Robinson defeated Tyler Bateman & Brody King in 8:32 when Finlay pinned Bateman following a Stunner.

Scorpio Sky defeated Rocky Romero in 13:46 with the Ace of Spades.

Roppongi 3K (Sho & Yoh) defeated Andy Brown & Kushida.

Notes

Strong Style Saturday marked the grand opening of the NJPW LA Dojo.

A contract signing ceremony for tomorrow’s IWGP United States Championship match Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach took place between the champion Jay White and the challenger Hangman Page.

Other NJPW stars that appeared at the event included Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Katsuyori Shibata for a meet and greet session.

Strong Style Saturday also hosted a press conference for the Dojo grand opening. NJPW LA Dojo head trainer Katsuyori Shibata said “I came here to look for Samurais, that’s it.”

During a media scrum Shibata stated that he is not retired from being an active pro-wrestling and that he plans to compete again.